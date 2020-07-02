814cast: A long Stretch of Hot Weather

We are in for a long stretch of very warm to hot weather. There is no major cool down or rain event heading our way anytime to help cool us off.

We could potentially have our first heatwave of the summer. The forecast high Friday through Sunday is 90 degrees. Central PA needs 3 or more days with high temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees for their to be officially a heatwave. For more details about what a heatwave is, click here: https://www.wearecentralpa.com/weather/weather-headlines/heat-wave/

Here is a look at your 10 Day Futuretrack:

Drink plenty of water, stay cool, and apply that sunscreen if you plan on being outside. Make sure you keep a close eye on your family, friends, and pets for the next several days. Know the signs of Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke. To learn more click here: https://www.wearecentralpa.com/weather/weather-headlines/heat-stroke-heat-exhaustion/