814cast: 4 Day Outlook

Friday: Sun and clouds with the high temperatures in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. There could be a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Most of us will stay dry but humid.

Saturday: Sun and clouds with the high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Sunday: More sunshine than clouds with the high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. There could be a stray shower but 95 percent of us will stay dry.

Monday: It will be warm with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There could be an afternoon shower and thunderstorm in a few spots.