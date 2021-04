ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ)- Today, April 22nd, 8 pm sunsets begin. From here on out until August 23rd, the sun will set in the 8 O’clock hour. The days will gain more sunlight from here on out until we peak at 8:48 pm June 21st.

