5:00 PM Hurricane Dorian Update

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the apparent eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 18.8 North, longitude 65.5 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h). On this track, Dorian should move away from the U.S. and British Virgin Islands during the next several hours and then move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday and Friday.



Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Dorian is forecast to strengthen and become a powerful hurricane during the next few days over the Atlantic waters.



Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).

The current hazards affecting land include flooding rainfall, winds and surf. Rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.



Hurricane conditions are ongoing over portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and could still occur over Vieques, Culebra, and the British Virgin Islands during the next several hours. These

winds should subside tonight. Tropical storm conditions are expected in Puerto Rico this afternoon and tonight.



Wind speeds atop and on the windward sides of hills and mountains are often up to 30 percent stronger than the near-surface winds indicated in this advisory, and in some elevated locations could be even greater.



Swells are expected to increase later today across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and along the southern coasts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, and they could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

