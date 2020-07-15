40 dead following flash floods

Landslides and flash floods killed another 10 people in central Nepal’s Myagdi district on Sunday (July 12), officials said.

By Saturday (July 11), at least 40 people had been killed in heavy rain-triggered landslides and floods across the country, the majority in Myagdi district, which lies 200 km (125 miles) northwest of the capital Kathmandu.

Rescue work is still underway as dozens remain missing. Thousands have already been displaced.

Landslides and flash floods are a common occurrence in mountainous Nepal during the June-September monsoon every year.