2020 Weather Review

2020 was slightly wetter and warmer compared to our average. We picked up 38.26 inches of rain through the year. Our yearly average since record keeping began, is 34.81 inches. It is hard to believe we were slightly above average with our precipitation this year, due to the fact we spent most of the summer and fall in either drought conditions or abnormally dry. Last year in 2019, we had over 42.45 inches of precipitation that fell.

Our average temperature in 2020 was above normal. The yearly average temperature is 49.30°F. In 2020, we had an average yearly temperature of 52.78°F.

The 2019-2020 winter season had a lack of snow, but adding in the start of the 2020-2021 season, we made up a bit in snowfall amounts. Our average yearly amount of snowfall is 39.9 inches of snow. In 2020, we had around 27.5 inches of snow that fell.