2020 Weather Recap: September

As the year 2020 comes to an end let’s take a look back at this year’s weather. Today we will look back at the month of September.

September Temperatures (2020):

Record High Temp: 97 degrees, set back on 9/3/1953

Record Low Temp: 29 degrees, set back on 9/27/1957

2020 highest and lowest temperature: 85 degrees (9/8/2020), 32 degrees (9/20/2020)

The average max/min temperature was 73.7/51.8 degrees. The normal value max/min temperature for September is 72.2/51.1 degrees. Departure from normal is +1.5/+0.7 degrees for this year.

Number of days Max Temp above 90 degrees in Sep: 0

Number of days Max Temp below 32 degrees in Sep: 0

Number of days Min Temp below 32 degrees in Sep: 1

Number of days Min Temp below 0 degrees in Sep: 0

September Precipitation (2020):

Record Max Precip in Sep: 14.20 inches, 2004.

Record Min Precip in Sep: 0.31 inches, 1985.

This year September picked up 2.98 inches of precipitation. Normal value: (3.46 inches). Departure from normal (-0.48 inches). Greatest 24 hour total: 1.62 inches (9/29-9/30)

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.01 inches: 8

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.10 inches: 4

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.50 inches: 2

Number of days with more than or equal to 1.0 inches: 1

September Wind:

The average wind speed is 4.8 mph. The highest sustained wind speed was 24 mph and it was recorded on the 30th. The highest wind gust was 31 mph and that was also recorded on the 30th.

Cloud Cover: Number of days with…

Fair Days: 17

Partly Cloudy: 6

Cloudy: 7

Breaking Down the Whole Month: Number of days with…