2020 Weather Recap: October

As the year 2020 comes to an end, let’s take a look back at this year’s weather. Today we will take look back at the month of October.

October Temperatures (2020):

Record High Temp: 90 degrees, set back on 10/1/2019

Record Low Temp: 20 degrees, set back on 10/24/1969

October’s highest and lowest temperature of 2020: 81 degrees (10/22), 29 degrees (10/17).

The average max/min temperature was 63.0/43.5 degrees. The normal value max/min temperature for August is 61.2/41.0 degrees. Departure from normal is +1.8/+2.5 degrees for this year.

Number of days Max Temp above 90 degrees in Oct: 0

Number of days Max Temp below 32 degrees in Oct: 0

Number of days Min Temp below 32 degrees in Oct: 2

Number of days Min Temp below 0 degrees in Oct: 0

October Precipitation (2020):

Record Max Precip in Oct: 8.42 inches, 1976.

Record Min Precip in Oct: 0.06 inches, 1963

This year October picked up 3.96 inches of precipitation. Normal value: (2.60 inches). Departure from normal (+1.36 inches). Greatest 24 hour total: 2.22 inches (10/29-10/30).

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.01 inches: 15

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.10 inches: 8

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.50 inches: 1

Number of days with more than or equal to 1.0 inches: 1

October Wind:

The average wind speed is 5.7 mph. The highest sustained wind speed was 29 mph and it was recorded on the 7th. The highest wind gust was 41 mph and that was also recorded on the 7th.

Cloud Cover:

Fair Days: 12

Partly Cloudy: 10

Cloudy: 9

Breaking Down the Whole Month: Number of days with…