2020 Weather Recap: November

As the year 2020 comes to an end let’s take a look back at this year’s weather. Today we will look back at the month of November.

November Temperatures (2020):

Record High Temp: 79 degrees, set back on 11/1/1950

Record Low Temp: 7 degrees, set back on 11/25/1950

2020 highest and lowest temperature: 75 degrees (11/8/2020), 24 degrees (11/18/2020)

The average max/min temperature was 56.4/37.2 degrees. The normal value max/min temperature for November is 49.7/33.4 degrees. Departure from normal is +6.7/+3.8 degrees for this year.

Number of days Max Temp above 90 degrees in Nov: 0

Number of days Max Temp below 32 degrees in Nov: 0

Number of days Min Temp below 32 degrees in Nov: 9

Number of days Min Temp below 0 degrees in Nov: 0

November Precipitation (2020):

Record Max Precip in Nov: 10.90 inches, 1997.

Record Min Precip in Nov: 0.47 inches, 2019.

This year November picked up 3.03 inches of precipitation. Normal value: (3.23 inches). Departure from normal (-0.20 inches). Greatest 24 hour total: 1.618 inches (11/11-11/11)

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.01 inches: 10

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.10 inches: 7

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.50 inches: 2

Number of days with more than or equal to 1.0 inches: 1

November Wind:

The average wind speed is 7.7 mph. The highest sustained wind speed was 52 mph and it was recorded on the 15th. The highest wind gust was 63 mph and that was also recorded on the 15th.

Cloud Cover: Number of days with…

Fair Days: 14

Partly Cloudy: 8

Cloudy: 8

Breaking Down the Whole Month: Number of days with…