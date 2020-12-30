2020 Weather Recap: May

As the year 2020 comes to an end let’s take a look back at this year’s weather. Today we will look back at the month of May.

May Temperatures (2020):

Record High Temp: 94 degrees, set back on 5/29/1969

Record Low Temp: 25 degrees, set back on 5/10/1966

2020 highest and lowest temperature: 86 degrees (5/26/2020), 26 degrees (5/09/2020)

The average max/min temperature was 66.3/47.9 degrees. The normal value max/min temperature for May is 69.0/47.1 degrees. Departure from normal is -2.7/+0.8 degrees for this year.

Number of days Max Temp above 90 degrees in May: 0

Number of days Max Temp below 32 degrees in May: 0

Number of days Min Temp below 32 degrees in May: 3

Number of days Min Temp below 0 degrees in May: 0

May Precipitation (2020):

Record Max Precip in May: 7.31 inches, 1960.

Record Min Precip in May: 0.43 inches, 1964.

This year May picked up 1.28 inches of precipitation. Normal value: (3.71 inches). Departure from normal (-2.43 inches). Greatest 24 hour total: 1.08 inches (4/30-4/30)

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.01 inches: 9

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.10 inches: 2

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.50 inches: 0

Number of days with more than or equal to 1.0 inches: 0

May Wind:

The average wind speed is 8.9 mph. The highest sustained wind speed was 32 mph and it was recorded on the 9th. The highest wind gust was 42 mph and that was also recorded on the 9th.

Cloud Cover: Number of days with…

Fair Days: 10

Partly Cloudy: 8

Cloudy: 13

Breaking Down the Whole Month: Number of days with…