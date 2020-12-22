2020 Weather Recap: March

As the year 2020 comes to an end let’s take a look back at this year’s weather. Today we will look back at the month of March.

March Temperatures (2020):

Record High Temp: 85 degrees, set back on 3/30/1998

Record Low Temp: 1 degree, set back on 3/09/1960

2020 highest and lowest temperature: 73 degrees (3/20/2020), 19 degrees (3/01/2020)

The average max/min temperature was 46.5/28.1 degrees. The normal value max/min temperature for March is 34.0/19.7 degrees. Departure from normal is +7.6/+7.5 degrees for this year.

Number of days Max Temp above 90 degrees in Mar: 0

Number of days Max Temp below 32 degrees in Mar: 0

Number of days Min Temp below 32 degrees in Mar: 12

Number of days Min Temp below 0 degrees in Mar: 0

March Precipitation (2020):

Record Max Precip in Mar: 6.27 inches, 1967.

Record Min Precip in Mar: 0.51 inches, 1966.

This year March picked up 4.87 inches of precipitation. Normal value: (3.07 inches). Departure from normal (+1.80 inches). Greatest 24 hour total: 1.56 inches (3/28-3/29)

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.01 inches: 22

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.10 inches: 10

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.50 inches: 3

Number of days with more than or equal to 1.0 inches: 1

March Wind:

The average wind speed is 8.7 mph. The highest sustained wind speed was 40 mph and it was recorded on the 3rd. The highest wind gust was 56 mph and that was also recorded on the 3rd.

Cloud Cover: Number of days with…

Fair Days: 4

Partly Cloudy: 16

Cloudy: 11

Breaking Down the Whole Month: Number of days with…