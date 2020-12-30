2020 Weather Recap: June



As the year 2020 comes to an end, let’s take a look back at this year’s weather. Today we will take look back at the month of June.

June Temperatures (2020):

Record High Temp: 97 degrees, set back on 6/28/1971

Record Low Temp: 32 degrees, set back on 6/1/1966

June’s highest and lowest temperature of 2020: 90 degrees (6/9),(6/10), 41 degrees (6/1).

The average max/min temperature was 80.0/58.3 degrees. The normal value max/min temperature for June is 77.2/56.2 degrees. Departure from normal is +2.5/+2.1 degrees for this year.

Number of days Max Temp above 90 degrees in June: 2

Number of days Max Temp below 32 degrees in June: 0

Number of days Min Temp below 32 degrees in June: 0

Number of days Min Temp below 0 degrees in June: 0

June Precipitation (2020):

Record Max Precip in June: 12.99 inches, 1972.

Record Min Precip in June: 0.54 inches, 1965.

This year June picked up 1.83 inches of precipitation. Normal value: (3.48 inches). Departure from normal (-1.65 inches). Greatest 24 hour total: 0.57 inches (6/4).

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.01 inches: 12

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.10 inches: 7

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.50 inches: 1

Number of days with more than or equal to 1.0 inches: 0

June Wind:

The average wind speed is 6.4 mph. The highest sustained wind speed was 25 mph and it was recorded on the 3rd. The highest wind gust was 35 mph and that was recorded on the 22nd.

Cloud Cover:

Fair Days: 19

Partly Cloudy: 8

Cloudy: 3

Breaking Down the Whole Month: Number of days with…