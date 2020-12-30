2020 Weather Recap: July

As the year 2020 comes to an end let’s take a look back at this year’s weather. Today we will look back at the month of July.

July Temperatures (2020):

Record High Temp: 103 degrees, set back on 7/22/2011

Record Low Temp: 41 degrees, set back on 7/21/1966

2020 highest and lowest temperature: 95 degrees (7/19/2020), 55 degrees (7/14/2020)

The average max/min temperature was 87.2/64.1 degrees. The normal value max/min temperature for July is 81.4/59.9 degrees. Departure from normal is +5.8/+4.2 degrees for this year.

Number of days Max Temp above 90 degrees in July: 9

Number of days Max Temp below 32 degrees in July: 0

Number of days Min Temp below 32 degrees in July: 0

Number of days Min Temp below 0 degrees in July: 0

July Precipitation (2020):

Record Max Precip in July: 8.74 inches, 1989.

Record Min Precip in July: 0.98 inches, 2002.

This year July picked up 2.74 inches of precipitation. Normal value: (3.26 inches). Departure from normal (-0.52 inches). Greatest 24 hour total: 1.50 inches (7/21-7/21)

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.01 inches: 12

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.10 inches: 5

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.50 inches: 2

Number of days with more than or equal to 1.0 inches: 1

July Wind:

The average wind speed is 4.7 mph. The highest sustained wind speed was 23 mph and it was recorded on the 22nd. The highest wind gust was 35 mph and that was also recorded on the 22nd.

Cloud Cover: Number of days with…

Fair Days: 23

Partly Cloudy: 7

Cloudy: 1

Breaking Down the Whole Month: Number of days with…