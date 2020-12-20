2020 Weather Recap: January

As the year 2020 comes to an end let’s take a look back at this year’s weather. Today we will look back at the month of January.

January Temperatures (2020):

Record High Temp: 74 degrees, set back on 1/25/1950

Record Low Temp: -20 degrees, set back on 1/17/1982

2020 highest and lowest temperature: 66 degrees (1/11/2020), 10 degrees (1/22/2020)

The average max/min temperature was 41.7/26.1 degrees. The normal value max/min temperature for January is 34.0/19.7 degrees. Departure from normal is +7.7/+6.4 degrees for this year.

Number of days Max Temp above 90 degrees in Jan: 0

Number of days Max Temp below 32 degrees in Jan: 4

Number of days Min Temp below 32 degrees in Jan: 24

Number of days Min Temp below 0 degrees in Jan: 0

January Precipitation (2020):

Record Max Precip in Jan: 6.91 inches, 1978.

Record Min Precip in Jan: 0.27 inches, 1981.

This year January picked up 2.93 inches of precipitation. Normal value: (2.17 inches). Departure from normal (-0.76 inches). Greatest 24 hour total: 0.96 inches (1/24-1/25)

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.01 inches: 14

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.10 inches: 9

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.50 inches: 1

Number of days with more than or equal to 1.0 inches: 0

January Wind:

The average wind speed is 8.3 mph. The highest sustained wind speed was 38 mph and it was recorded on the 19th. The highest wind gust was 50 mph and that was recorded on the 16th and 19th.

Cloud Cover: Number of days with…

Fair Days: 6

Partly Cloudy: 13

Cloudy: 12

Breaking Down the Whole Month: Number of days with…