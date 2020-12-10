2020 Weather Recap: February

As the year 2020 comes to an end, let’s take a look back at this year’s weather. Today we will take look back at the month of February.

February Temperatures (2020):

Record High Temp: 76 degrees, set back on 2/21/2018

Record Low Temp: -11 degrees, set back on 2/2/1961

2020 highest and lowest temperature: 64 degrees (2/3/2020), 8 degrees (2/15/2020)

The average max/min temperature was 44.3/28.6 degrees. The normal value max/min temperature for February is 37.2/21.1 degrees. Departure from normal is +7.1/+7.5 degrees for this year.

Number of days Max Temp above 90 degrees in Feb: 0

Number of days Max Temp below 32 degrees in Feb: 3

Number of days Min Temp below 32 degrees in Feb: 19

Number of days Min Temp below 0 degrees in Feb: 0

February Precipitation (2020):

Record Max Precip in Feb: 4.93 inches, 2018.

Record Min Precip in Feb: 0.46 inches, 2009.

This year February picked up 1.95 inches of precipitation. Normal value: (2.04 inches). Departure from normal (-0.9 inches). Greatest 24 hour total: 0.61 inches (2/6-2/7)

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.01 inches: 16

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.10 inches: 6

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.50 inches: 1

Number of days with more than or equal to 1.0 inches: 0

February Wind:

The average wind speed is 9.2 mph. The highest sustained wind speed was 36 mph and it was recorded on the 27th. The highest wind gust was 45 mph and that was also record on the 27th.

Cloud Cover: (29 days because of the Leap Year.)

Fair Days: 7

Partly Cloudy: 5

Cloudy: 17

Breaking Down the Whole Month: Number of days with…

T-Storm: 0

Heavy Rain: 1

Light Rain: 13

Rain: 3

Lt. Freezing Rain: 1

Freezing Rain: 0

Heavy Snow: 2

Fog: 18

Fog with visibility <= 0.25 mile: 5

Haze: 12

Mixed Precip: 0

Hail: 0

Sleet:0

This February was the 4th warmest on record.