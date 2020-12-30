2020 Weather Recap: April

As the year 2020 comes to an end, let’s take a look back at this year’s weather. Today we will take look back at the month of April.

April Temperatures (2020):

Record High Temp: 89 degrees, set back on 4/21/1985

Record Low Temp: 12 degrees, set back on 4/7/1982

April’s highest and lowest temperature of 2020: 69 degrees (4/5), 25 degrees (4/17)

The average max/min temperature was 56.4/36.8 degrees. The normal value max/min temperature for April is 59.5/38.2 degrees. Departure from normal is -3.1/-1.4 degrees for this year.

Number of days Max Temp above 90 degrees in April: 0

Number of days Max Temp below 32 degrees in April: 0

Number of days Min Temp below 32 degrees in April: 7

Number of days Min Temp below 0 degrees in April: 0

April Precipitation (2020):

Record Max Precip in April: 7.74 inches, 2011.

Record Min Precip in April: 0.51 inches, 1971.

This year April picked up 4.78 inches of precipitation. Normal value: (3.19 inches). Departure from normal (+1.59 inches). Greatest 24 hour total: 1.21 inches (4/29-4/30)

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.01 inches: 17

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.10 inches: 11

Number of days with more than or equal to 0.50 inches: 3

Number of days with more than or equal to 1.0 inches: 1

April Wind:

The average wind speed is 10.1 mph. The highest sustained wind speed was 49 mph and it was recorded on the 13th. The highest wind gust was 62 mph and that was also recorded on the 13th.

Cloud Cover:

Fair Days: 7

Partly Cloudy: 13

Cloudy: 10

Breaking Down the Whole Month: Number of days with…