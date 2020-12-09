2020 Billion-Dollar Disasters

What more fitting end could there be to a year like 2020 than to review the disasters we’ve experienced—weather- and climate-related disasters, that is. 2020 is the sixth consecutive year in which the U.S. has experienced 10 or more billion-dollar disasters, compared to the 1980-2019 average of 6.6 events per year (according to the latest quarterly report from NOAA NCEI). In addition to three landfalling hurricanes, this year’s disasters involved 11 severe local storm events—which included three tornadoes and two hailstorms. Drought and the Western wildfires are also in the list.

Assessing the full impact of these disasters will continue into 2021, so the final number and their costs are set to rise. The cost for this year’s billion-dollar disasters currently stands at approximately $46.6 billion dollars and counting, with 188 lives lost. In the midst of the pandemic, tens of thousands of Americans across the country were forced to flee their homes. The American Red Cross reported that it provided over 1.2 million overnight stays to evacuees (quadruple the number provided in an average year) and emergency financial assistance to 11,800 households, primarily in response to wildfires and hurricanes. In Louisiana, over 70,000 applications for individual assistance were filed in August in the wake of Hurricane Laura—the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the state in 150 years. In Iowa, the August derecho impacted almost four million crop acres, dealing yet another blow to farmers.

Immediate emergency assistance is the first part of disaster response, but the recovery process can continue for years after the disaster—sometimes still ongoing when the next disaster hits. Weather-related disasters can result in significant life upheavals that are challenging to quantify such as job loss, relocation, and rupturing of social networks. These impacts can in turn give rise to mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance abuse. And the impacts are often greatest among lower income communities, who are likely to be most vulnerable to disasters through financial insecurity (e.g. access to savings, difficulty qualifying for disaster loans and assistance), housing disparities (e.g. lower rates of home ownership, losses of affordable housing), and more limited access to healthcare insurance.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we do not want to find ourselves unprepared when a crisis strikes. Climate change is already exacerbating both the frequency and severity of many weather and climate-related disasters so it’s imperative that we double down on our efforts to adapt. This means developing resilience to disasters, but also mitigating climate change by lowering greenhouse gas emissions in order to halt warming and avoid the worst projected impacts.

METHODOLOGY

Data source: NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters (2020). https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/billions/, DOI: 10.25921/stkw-7w73. The cost has been adjusted for inflation using the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The methodology developed by NOAA NCEI, with input from economic experts and consultants to remove biases, can be found at https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/billions/overview. Additional review of the methodology can be found in Smith and Katz, 2013. For even more context, see FAQ here.