2019 Weather Recap

2019 was wetter and slightly warmer compared to our average. We picked up 42.45 inches of rain through the year. Our yearly average since record keeping began, is 34.81 inches. We were above this in 2019, but we did not shatter records like 2018. 2018’s yearly rainfall ended up at 71.49 inches.

Our average temperature in 2019 was slightly above normal. The yearly average temperature is 49.30°F. In 2019, we had an average yearly temperature of 51.33°F.

The month’s of March, September, and November we had below average precipitation amounts, but the other month’s made up for that with above average precipitation amounts. Every month, except for March and November had above average temperatures.

We saw the biggest changes with our average low temperatures. It has been milder at night throughout 2019. Our average low temperature went up about 3.28°F in 2019. While, our average high temperature went up 1.55°F.