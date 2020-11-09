Many of our viewers sent in photos of smoke that appear to be in northern Blair, Cambria, and Clearfield counties. According to paprescribedfire.org, the smoke is from a 160 acre prescribed burn in northeastern Cambria county. The fire is roughly 4 miles northeast of Blandburg, burning in State Gameland #158.

Prescribed burn often happen on calm weather days like what we are seeing today. High pressure is in control and keeps the weather calm which is perfect for prescribed burns. For more information about prescribed burns and where they are occurring click here: paprescribedfire.org.