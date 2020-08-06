12 tornadoes touched down during Tropical Storm Isaias

DODGE CITY, KS – MAY 24: A tornado is seen South of Dodge City, Kansas moving North on May 24, 2016 in Dodge City, Kansas. About 30 tornadoes were reported on Tuesday in five different states from Michigan to Texas. Damage to homes and property was also reported in Ford County, Kansas. (Photo by Brian Davidson/Getty Images)

The National Service Office in Mount Holly, New Jersey has confirmed tornadoes touched down as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through Tuesday.

According to the NWS, six tornadoes have been confirmed in these general locations:

1. Kent and New Castle counties in Delaware

2. Queen Anne’s County in Maryland

3. Cape May County in New Jersey

4. Ocean County in New Jersey

5. Bucks County in Pennsylvania

6. Montgomery County in Pennsylvania

Plot of tornado warnings issued Tuesday, August 4, 2020

So far, The National Service Office in Wakefield, Virginia confirmed four tornadoes in Virginia. At least another two were confirmed in North Carolina.

The NWS says a final assessment including an EF-scale rating on each tornado will likely take several days to complete. Officials say it is possible that additional damage from the tornadoes may be found.