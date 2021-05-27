12 pound ice chunk falls through roof

Imagine trying to get up and get ready for your day but instead of having to shut off your alarm clock, you are greeted by a cannonball-sized chunk of ice.

While Mother Nature can be known for some pretty interesting weather, this strange icy incident left one Elk Mound family with a large hole right above their bed.

A large ball of ice, weighing 12.6 pounds, crashed through the bedroom ceiling.

“It grazed me,” said homeowner Ken Millermon. “I would’ve probably been out, kicked the bucket [if it landed on me]. As soon as that came through, everything else was like dust of insulation. I couldn’t see.”

The 12 pounds of ice causing thousands in damage.

“We’ve got a $1,000 deductible, which, I don’t know where we’re going to come up with that before it can get fixed and there’s more than $1,000 of damage up there,” Millermon said.

The big question on everyone’s mind is where did it come from?

“There was a big black cloud above it. Of course we just had storms this morning,” said neighbor Nathaniel Schery.

Officials from the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minnesota said Tuesday morning’s storms weren’t strong enough to cause any hail that big.

“All I know is God had to have been watching out for me because I could’ve died, I could’ve,” Millermon said.

News 18 reached out to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s chemistry and biochemistry department to take samples and analyze the contents of the ice but haven’t heard back as of publishing.