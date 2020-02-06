10 Year anniversary of Snowmageddon

On this day we look back at The Blizzard of February 2010 also called Snowmageddon.

20 to 35 inches of snowfall was recorded from southern PA through parts of West Virginia extending eastward toward Southern New Jersey. Transportation was at a standstill. A large number of tractor-trailers and other vehicles were left stranded on the turnpike. Air travel was also suspended across the Northeast.

The highest amount of snow was 31 inches in Uppers Strasburg. Somerset recorded 30 inches. Philadelphia had 28.5 inches of snow. Pittsburgh had 21.1 inches of snow. Harrisburg reported 18 inches of snow. State College had 14 inches, while Lehigh Valley only had 7 inches of snow.

A textbook pattern, referred to as the Greenland Block, produced perfect conditions for Mid-Atlantic snowstorms. Persistent high pressure over Greenland constructed a jet stream pattern over the eastern United States. This transferred cold air and slowed down the flow of the atmosphere allowing slow moving storms.

A moderate El Nino event also helped transport Pacific moisture across the southern United States which was absorbed by storms forming up the East Coast.

This was the second of four snow storms that brought a record amount of snow over the course of the winter.

Flowing this event The February 9-10 blizzard was named Snoverkill with areas seeing another ten inches of snowfall.