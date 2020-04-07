10 things about lightning you may not know

Trout season is officially underway in Pennsylvania and if you are itching to get out and fish here is a look at this week's weather. Anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Governor Tom Wolf’s Stay-At-Home Order regarding COVID-19.

Wednesday: Showers in the morning and then clouds break for sunshine. Breezy. High Temp: Upper 60s. Low Temp: Mid 40s