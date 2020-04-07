10 things about lightning you may not know

  1. Lightning can heat the air around it to 50,000 degrees. That is 3 times hotter than the surface of the sun!
  2. Lightning CAN strike the same object twice or more.
  3. Lightning is not very wide. On average the bolt is around 1 inch in diameter.
  4. The average length of a lightning bolt is 6 miles but some can be much longer.
  5. Florida is the lightning capital of the United Sates. Florida has 1.2 million lightning strikes per year.
  6. On average in the United States there are 43 lightning caused deaths per year.
  7. Around 3 billion lightning strikes hit the earths surface each year.
  8. Park ranger Roy Sullivan holds the Guinness Record for being struck by lightning more than anyone else. He was struck 7 times in his life.
  9. Fulminology is the study of lightning and Astraphobia is the fear of lightning.
  10. There is no such thing as “heat lightning.” If you see a flash of light in the distance, normally during the summer months, it is from a thunderstorm several miles awhile.

