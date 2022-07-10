High pressure remains with us tonight and that makes for a mostly clear sky and light winds. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

We continue the sunshine for Monday but become a bit warmer. A mostly sunny sky and highs climbing back into the mid and upper 80s due to winds shifting back out of the south. Overnight we will see patchy clouds and lows in the mid to low 60s.

The heat and humidity start to creep back into the region by Tuesday. High temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 80s. As a front approaches we will see showers and thunderstorms move into the area late morning and remain scattered into the late afternoon. We clear out for Tuesday evening with lows dropping into the mod 60s.

A mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Overnight we sit comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday, we sit right on average with highs in the low 80s under a good mix of clouds and sun. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Heat ramps back up for Friday and into the weekend. A good deal of sunshine is with us Friday and into Saturday with highs temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 80s, pushing 90 for the weekend.

