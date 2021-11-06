Weekend Weather Update 11.07.21

Sunday will have clear skies and sun, with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Lows on Sunday evening will dip to the mid 30s. Monday will have sunshine mixed with some clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will turn warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the mid-60s. Areas that see more sun, may experience temperatures in the upper 60s. We may see showers again on late Thursday, with highs in the lower 60s. A gusty wind and some rain will likely come on Friday. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 50s.