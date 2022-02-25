This afternoon we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. The rest of today will become windy. Some wind gusts will reach over 30 mph. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Somerset, and Bedford counties from until 7:00 PM this evening.

There will be a scattering of flurries and a snow shower or two this afternoon. Temperatures will briefly rise to near to just above 40 during the middle of the day on, before it starts to turn colder during the afternoon. Tonight will be cloudy with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

High pressure arrives on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday we will start with clouds and end with plenty of sunshine. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower 20s.

Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There could be some snow showers at night on Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures fall into the teens.

Monday we will have clouds and sunshine with a few flurries. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper twenties to lower thirties. Monday night temperatures will drop into the teens. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. Wednesday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.