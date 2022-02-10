Warmer Friday with showers moving in late, cooling down for the weekend

Tonight, we have a quiet night across the region. We’ll decreasing cloud cover to our south with patchy clouds to the north. Lows overnight drop into the mid-20s as winds will start to shift out of the southwest.

Friday, we’ll see a good mix of sunshine and clouds with another mild afternoon. Highs will climb back into the upper 40s with even some low 50s. Our next clipper system moves through late Friday night into Saturday which will again bring a rain and snow shower across the region. Expect a rain shower to move in after sunset on Friday and a bit of snow mixing in for Saturday. Lows overnight drop into the low 30s.

Saturday starts with lingering snow and rain showers as the cold front departs. Highs will remain on the milder side in the upper 30s to mid-40s. By the evening hours, cold air moves in and drops those temperatures. Overnight lows will fall into the upper teens to low 20s.

Sunday we’re watching a coastal storm that continues to trend to our south and east. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with highs much cooler in the upper 20s. Overnight lows get cold dropping into the teens and single digits.

Valentine’s day looks to be a cold one with highs in the upper 20s under a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Mild air does make a return next week. Wednesday into Thursday we could see 50s make a return!

