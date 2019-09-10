Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 10th, 2019

Today there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Some locations will reach the mid 80s. A warm up is in store for the middle half of the week. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the mid 70s and we will be reaching into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday there will be more clouds than sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday will be a warm day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. It will be warm for middle of September. Wednesday our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday there will be clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Thursday will be form the northwest. Thursday night our low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Friday we will be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine. There may be a few showers throughout the day. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday we will have showers early and then it should taper as the day goes on. Keep this in mind if you plan on going to the Penn State game versus Pitt. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles per hour. Saturday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Next Monday we will be partly to mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday high temperatures will also reach into the 70s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.