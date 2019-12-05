Thursday Morning Weather Forecast, Dec 5th, 2019

This morning will be cloudy and cold. There are still a few snow showers around and some roads could be a bit slick. Take your time as you head out the door this morning. The Winter Weather Advisory is still issued until 9:00 A.M. for Cambria and Somerset counties. The snow showers will taper to flurries by midday. The rest of Thursday will feature clouds and sunshine along with a brisk and chilly wind. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s.

Friday will become partly to mostly cloudy. As a front approaches, some snow showers will arrive during the afternoon, perhaps mixed with rain at first. Ahead of the front we will warm up into the 40s for our southern counties but remain in the 30s for the northern counties. The front will usher in some cold air for the weekend.

Behind that system Saturday will be brisk and quite chilly despite the return of some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 30s. Sunday will be a tranquil day with of sun and clouds. As we move into the afternoon hours some high level clouds will move in. The winds will become a bit more easterly and that will keep us cool. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

The next system will likely bring some rain on Monday. A front will approach the region and bring us clouds and rain. The wind will still be a bit easterly and that will keep us cool. The easterly winds will allow for cold air damming to occur. This keeps our eastern counties cloudy and cool. The highs will be in the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain in the morning. The rain will taper to showers by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Eventually the rain will move out and the temperatures will fall quite low. Some cold air will move in and the second half of the week will be in the 20s to the 30s.