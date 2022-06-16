It was a very active Thursday with severe storms. Damage was reported from Warren, Cameron and Elk counties. Numerous downed trees and power outages cover that region.



We’ll see the storms wind down this evening with only a stray shower possible overnight.



Once the storms pass we turn breezy with lows in the 60s under partly cloudy sky conditions for Friday morning.





Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy and less humid, with highs in the low 80s.



We start the weekend with 40s and 50s Saturday morning. Saturday sees a mix of clouds and sun and a chilly breeze for June with highs in the 60s to near 70.



Look for a chilly Saturday night with widespread 40s. Father’s Day turns sunny and a tad milder. Still abut breezy too with highs in the low 70s.