Tonight, we’ll continue seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms behind the cold front. Winds will remain gusty into the overnight out of the west at 15-20 mph. Lows will sit in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Happy First Day of Spring!! We start the day under a cloudy sky with lingering rain and snow showers. With the strong west winds we will be noticeably cooler. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s.. Winds will be from the west between 10-20 mph. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s under a clearing sky.

Monday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 50s. Overnight lows drop into the mid-30s under mostly cloudy conditions.

Wednesday, we have our next chance as widespread rain showers. Mostly cloudy and highs will sit cooler in the 40s.