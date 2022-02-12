Snow slides to our southeast tonight, staying cold for Sunday

Tonight, temperatures will continue to fall into the upper teens and low 20s. Winds remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. We are watching a low-pressure system which is moving just south of our region. Our southern counties could get clipped by this late tonight in early Sunday morning with a coating of snow on grassy surfaces.

Staying partly cloudy for much of Sunday as snow showers continue to move off to our east. Continued cold air and northwest winds allow temperatures to only climb into the mid and upper 20s. Through the evening we could see a few more light snow showers pop up across the laurels otherwise a cold night. Lows drop into the teens and a few single digits to our north.

Monday we’ll see a good mix of sunshine and clouds. We remain below average as highs only climb into the mid 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15. Overnight lows drop into the mid teens.

Plenty of sunshine returns for Tuesday with highs a bit warmer in the mid and upper 30s. Staying quiet into Tuesday night with lows dropping into the mid 20s.

The warming trend continues for Wednesday as highs climb into the upper 40s! Clouds will be on the increase through Thursday ahead of our next rain maker. Moderate rain looks very liekly Thursday night into Friday with some snow mixing in Friday morning as colder in moves back into the region.

Stay tuned for the latest updates.

