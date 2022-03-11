Tonight, a cold front continues to approach from our northwest. While we sit under mild temperatures a few of us will see brief rain showers before quickly transitioning into snow as cold air pours into the region. Snow showers will continue into Saturday morning becoming moderate at times. Expect snow covered roads. Winds will be picking up out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

With a few heavy bands moving across the region Saturday morning, roads will get covered quickly and we’ll see it accumulate. Along with snow showers winds will be very strong. We’ll see northwest winds becoming more westerly at 15-25 mph, gusting upwards of 35-40 mph at times. Snow showers diminish by late morning afternoon and temperatures continue to fall. Lows overnight drop into the teens, with wind chills to our north sitting below zero.

Sunday morning starts with a good mix of sunshine and clouds. We stay breezy and cold with highs in the mid-30s and winds out of the west. In the afternoon, early evening a quick shortwave will move across the region bring a quick snow shower with under an inch of snow. Lows overnight drop into the mid 20s.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

The warmup begins once again on Monday with southwest winds ushering in the warm air advection. Highs will climb into low and mid 50s under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows drop into the mid-30s.

Tuesday we’ll be under a partly cloudy sky with highs back in the low to mid 50s. A stray shower is possible on Tuesday as a shortwave moves across the region. Overnight lows drop into the mid 30s.