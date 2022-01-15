Snow moves in Sunday afternoon, difficult travel into Monday

UPDATES AS OF 10:30 PM Saturday:

As the storm continues to move to the south and east, we sit under clear skies here in Central PA. Overnight lows will tumble into the single digits for most and a few low teens. That cold air sets us up for this incoming system which will move in after 4 pm on Sunday.



Expect moderate to heavy snow at times for the rest of Sunday. Roads will get messy. A rain snow line will creep in pretty close to the Altoona area, and will impact snowfall totals as it will lower them depending on the rain snow line. Snow showers will continue into Monday as scattered snow showers continue.

The remainder of the work week stays chilly with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wednesday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid and upper 30s, but there will also be chances for scattered rain chances into the afternoon and evening.

As of 4pm on Saturday, the National Weather Service has upgraded some of our area to a winter storm warning from Sunday afternoon until 1pm Monday. The rest of the area we shifted to a winter weather advisory. However, we believe there are still many indications that these areas will eventually reaching warning criteria for snow and ice. Our forecast has not changed.

This storm is still moving toward the Southeast. This storm will make headlines for snow and ice for Georgia and the Carolinas and they really can’t handle the winter weather. The storm will then move northward up the coast and bring problems along with it.

Snow will develop from the south to the north Sunday afternoon and will fall heavy at times Sunday night through Monday morning. There can also be sleet and freezing rain mixing in, especially east of I-99. Travel will be hazardous Monday morning. This storm will bring significant accumulations of snow before tapering to snow showers Monday afternoon. Because of this, there is a winter storm watch in effect from Sunday afternoon into the midday hours on Monday. This watch should become a warning on Saturday. As of now, we believe accumulations will be 6-9″ east of I-99, 9-12″ to the west. There can be slightly more in the Laurel Highlands where snow showers will linger through Monday and into Monday evening. No matter the number where you live, the impact from this storm will be high. There will also be blowing snow on the backside of the system.

