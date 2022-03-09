Snow showers continue to diminish this evening as high pressure moves back into the region. We’ll see decreasing cloud cover to become partly clear overnight. Winds will also calm out of the northwest, so radiational cooling will make for a chilly night with fresh snow on the ground. Lows drop into the low to mid 20s.

Thursday we’ll see a good deal of sunshine mixing with some clouds. Highs will climb back into the low to mid 40s and winds will light. Overnight, low temps drop back into the mid and upper 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Mild conditions continue into Friday with some early sunshine. Highs will get back into the mid-40s and even a few low 50s. Clouds will be on the increase late in the evening as we watch for a potential winter storm. Lows overnight drop into the mid-30s.

A potential winter storm will impact the region on Saturday, but the exact timing and snow totals will change. Right now, models have it moving in very early as rain with snow to our northwest. Cold air will be moving in quickly from the north which will transition the rain to snow quickly. Temperatures will get to near 40 degrees before dropping fast into the overnight with lows in the teens to low 20s. A hard freeze with strong winds make for a cold night and slick commute.

Models will continue to change as we get closer to Saturday and with a slight movement with the track that will change snow totals. Here is a look below of two set ups, one if the low trends further west we see less snow, and the other if the low trends east, we could see significant snow. Stay tuned for updates.

Sunday morning starts with some cloud cover and lingering snow flurries before clearing out by the afternoon and evening. We stay cold with highs in the mid 30s.

The warm up begins once again on Monday with southwest winds ushering in the warm air advection. Highs will climb into low and mid 50s under a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows drop into the mid 30s.