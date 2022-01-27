Scattered snow showers tonight into Friday evening

Clouds have increased this evening ahead of our next cold front. Snow showers have begun developing to our northwest and will continue into our region by tonight. Expect scattered snow showers this evening and into Friday afternoon. Temperatures sit steady tonight in the low to mid 20s.

Friday, we sit under a cloudy sky with scattered snow showers off and on for much of the day. The best shot for light accumulation will be across the laurel highlands due to some upslope otherwise a quick dusting to an inch for the rest of the region.

The coastal storm that many were watching continues to trend further east, so there will be no impact here in Central PA other than a cold and windy Saturday afternoon! Saturday we’ll see a good bit of sunshine with highs in the upper teens and a few low 20s. Strong north winds at 10-20 mph will make for cold wind chills into Satruday night as lows drop into the single digits.

Sunday, we’ll see increasing clouds ahead of our warm front and this might spark a few light snow flurries late Sunday into Monday. A brief warm up arrives for the first few days of February as we jump back to low 40s!

