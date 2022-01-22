Scattered snow showers Sunday, another round late Monday

Tonight, we’ll see temperatures drop into teens as clouds continue to increase. A quiet night with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Sunday, we’ll see a quick clipper system moves across the state with light snow showers throughout the afternoon. Accumulation will remain light for most of Central PA, however, the Laurel Highlands will see a good 2-3 inches of light snow as up sloping from winds will help with that. High temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 20s. Sunday night we clear out with the snow, and temperatures drop into the low teens and single digits.

Monday, we start quiet with highs climbing into the mid and upper 20s. By the evening hours, a cold front moves in and that will bring our next chance of snow showers. This round will bring another coating to 2 inches of light snow into Tuesday morning. Expect roads to become slick into Tuesday.

We stay cold for most of the work week with lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night dropping into the single digits above and below zero.

