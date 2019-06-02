Saturday Overnight Weather Forecast, June 1st, 2019

The northern counties will see scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. The southern counties will stay mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sun. A few showers and t’storms may move south. Saturday night there will be a variable cloudy sky with low temperatures in the 50s. The showers will continue into Sunday morning.

Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. At this time, it does not look like a severe event. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday at this point looks rather dry with a sunshine mixing in with the clouds. High pressure will be overtop of the region for a few days. It will be comfortable and nice. Our high temperatures will reach into the 70s. Monday night our low temperatures will fall into the 50s. Monday night we will have a clear sky.

Tuesday there will be sunshine with a few passing clouds and high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 50s. Tuesday we will have a mostly clear sky.

Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the 70s. Wednesday night we will fall into the 50s with patchy clouds.

Thursday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. There will also be a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Our high temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night we will fall into the 50s.

The rest of next week our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s.