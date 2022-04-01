Tonight, we’ll see decreasing clouds to become mostly clear. Temperatures drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds stay breezy out of the northwest at 10-15 mph which helps temperatures from dropping lower.

Saturday will be a nice day while chilly. Mostly sunny to start with partly cloudy by Saturday evening. Highs will sit in the low and mid-50s. Expect increasing clouds Saturday evening ahead of our next rain chance.

Trout season also starts on Saturday! Enjoy the sunshine before rain moves in Sunday.

A bit of a gloomy Sunday in store with a mainly cloudy sky and occasional rain showers. At times the showers could mix with snow. Highs will sit cooler in the upper 40s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Monday starts the workweek quiet as clouds once again build in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s. Majority of the work week sits under a mostly cloudy sky and chances of rain each day.

