Overnight forecast Sunday, September 1, 2019

Moving into the overnight hours, it will remain cloudy. Scattered showers will also continue to pass through overnight and carry over into early Monday morning. A rumble of thunder or two may also be hear in some spots.

Unfortunately, the rain will continue into Labor Day. It will be another mainly cloudy day with showers lingering especially during the morning. A stray thunderstorm may also popup especially has conditions clear as the day goes on. Showers are expected to taper off later in the day and few more breaks in the clouds will be seen. Highs will reach into the 70s for the day. If more sunshine manages to break through the clouds, some spots might get a little warmer.

Warmer air will continue to fuel in Tuesday and conditions will clear up a bit. Highs look to reach into the 80s and a mix of clouds and sun will be seen throughout the day. The region will not remain completely dry for long as the next disturbance moves through for the middle of the week. A cold front will pass through Wednesday which will bring the next chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm. Highs will hit 80 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds then temperatures will sit around average through the end of the week.

Highs will sit in the low to mid 70s Thursday and some showers may linger in some spots. By Friday highs will sit around the mid-70s and conditions look to completely dry out. A mix of clouds and sun will wrap up the work week. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 70s into the weekend and sunshine looks to stick around.