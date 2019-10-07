Overnight forecast Sunday, October 6, 2019

It will remain cloudy tonight and showers will also continue. Rain will become steadier during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be similar to last night with lows dipping into the mid 50s.

Gloomy conditions will stick around for the start of the week as a cold front slowly sweeps through. Monday will also feature a cloudy sky along with showers. Rain will be fairly steady with periods of moderate to heavy rain. This will be a good time to be weather aware as ponding of water along with sharp rises on small streams will be possible. As cooler air filters in behind the front temperatures will struggle to break into the 60s then lows will drop into the 40s overnight.

Things look to finally dry out by Tuesday and gradual clearing is expected. The day will begin with a few clouds still hanging around, but they will break up and clear out allowing sunshine to peak through. Highs will once again reach into the 60s and dip into the 40s overnight. High pressure will build into the region and keep things dry through the second half of the week.

A mix of sun and clouds will be seen Wednesday with highs hanging around the 60s. It will remain dry Thursday with sunshine and a few clouds passing through. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer than the previous day. Highs will once again sit around the mid 60s Friday with periods of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will cool down a bit for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly to partly sunshine and there is a small chance for a shower to popup in spots. Highs will sit around the lows 60s for the day. Sunday looks to dry out with periods of sun and clouds seen throughout the day.