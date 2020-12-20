Overnight forecast Sunday, December 20, 2020

The region once again saw a cloudy sky today. Unlike yesterday, it began with some snow across most of Central Pennsylvania. Snow showers were seen for the morning hours before tapering off later in the afternoon. Most areas saw a coating to an inch with areas further northwest seeing closer to two inches. Temperatures got a small bump with highs reaching into the upper 30s.

Any lingering snow or rain showers may leave behind some drizzle or flurries tonight. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy and mainly dry for the night. Lows will dip into the upper 20s.

Monday will be a degree or two warmer than the day before and slightly above average. Highs will break 40 degrees in a handful of spots. It will be variably cloudy throughout the day and a sprinkle or flurry cannot be completely ruled out. Especially later in the day as rain and snow showers develop. Temperatures overnight will also be slightly above average with lows around 30 degrees. Rain and snow showers will then transition to just snow.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 30s. There will also be a mix of clouds as flurries or scattered snow showers pass through. Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week but it’ll come with a price. There will be a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures will reach into the low 40s. Then temperatures will plummet following a strong front.

Thursday will be cloudy with light to moderate rain to start the day. Later snow will begin to mix in before transitioning to just snow. Highs will start off in the upper 30s before temperatures drop throughout the day. Highs will only reach into the mid 20s Christmas. And if that wasn’t cold enough, there will also be scattered snow showers which means there will be a white Christmas!

It will stay rather cool for the weekend. Highs will reach into the 20s again for Saturday. There will be some more sunshine but some lingering flurries can’t be ruled out. Highs will sit around the freezing mark Sunday with a mix of clouds.