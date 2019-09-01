Overnight forecast Saturday, August 31, 2019

It will remain dry into the overnight hours under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will also be warm and slightly sticky with lows hanging around 60 degrees.

Any plans for the rest of the holiday weekend should be moved indoors. It will be mostly cloudy Sunday and highs will struggle to break out of the 60s. Not only will it be gloomy, but drizzle along with scattered showers will be passing through. Areas of fog are also likely to develop. Light showers will continue into the overnight hours and fog will also stick around. It will be another warm and sticky night with lows sitting around 60 degrees.

Unfortunately, the rain will carry over into Labor Day. It will be another mainly cloudy day with showers continuing to work through the region. It will also be a few degrees warmer with highs reaching into the 70s. Warmer air will continue to fuel in Tuesday and conditions will clear up a bit. Highs look to reach into the 80s and a mix of clouds and sun will be seen throughout the day.

The region will not remain dry for long as the next disturbance moves through for the middle of the week. A cold front will pass through Wednesday which will bring the next chance for showers. Highs will hit 80 degrees under a mix of sun and clouds then temperatures will gradually decrease through the end of the week.

Highs will only reach into the 70s Thursday and some showers may linger in some spots. By Friday highs will sit around the mid-70s and conditions look to dry out. A mix of clouds and sun will wrap up the work week. The dry weather looks to continue into the weekend.