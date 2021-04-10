Overnight forecast Saturday, April 10, 2021

There was sunshine and warmer than average temperatures for a good portion of the week. Unfortunately, it will not be that pleasant across Central Pennsylvania this weekend. The cloud cover and showers that moved in Friday will stick around for the weekend.

Areas to the west were a little luckier today since some sunshine broke through there. However, the rest of the region saw some more cloud cover. On the bright side, the majority of the day was dry and temperatures were a few degrees above average. Highs reached into the upper 60s for the afternoon hours.

The overnight hours will turn active across the region. Showers will begin moving into the area late. There will also be a chance for some thunderstorms. Therefore, you might be jolted awake by a clap of thunder. Winds will also become gusty at times and it will be mild with lows in the 50s.

Unsettled conditions will carry over into Sunday. Gusty showers will continue to blow through Sunday morning. Again, a thunderstorm is not out of the question. Some sunshine could break through during the afternoon however, that could lead to an additional shower or popup storm. It will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs breaking 70 degrees in some spots.

Conditions for the new week will take on the classic springtime theme with fairly seasonable temperatures and a few chances for showers. There will be more clouds than sun Monday with a shower overnight. Highs will reach into the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be fairly similar with times of clouds and sun and the chance for a shower. Highs will once again reach into the 60s. More cloud cover will move in for the second half of the week. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday. A shower will once again be possible with highs in the low 60s.

Scattered showers will pass through the region Thursday and highs will just manage to break 60 degrees in some spots. A shower will linger Friday otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy to wrap up the week.