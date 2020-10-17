Overnight forecast Friday, October 16, 2020

Conditions will gradually clear out for the overnight hours. Any lingering showers will turn into some patchy drizzle before dry conditions take over for the rest of the night. It will also be a chilly night with lows dipping into the lows 30s. A handful of areas will sit around the freezing mark.

Thankfully dry conditions will kick off the weekend as high pressure builds in. However, sunshine won’t help much in terms of warmth. It will be sunny Saturday but highs will once again reach into the low 50s. That’s about ten degrees below average for this time of year. Although it’ll be cool, it’ll still be a nice day to head out for fall activities.

The end of the weekend will manage to get back some warmth. Temperatures will be fairly normal with highs just managing to break 60 degrees. It will also remain dry but there will be a few more clouds passing through than the day before. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen throughout Sunday.

Unfortunately, dry conditions will not last very long. Monday will be mainly cloudy with rain developing later in the day. Highs will sit in the upper 50s for the day. Rain will continue for the overnight hours and carry over into Tuesday. Showers will mainly stick around for the morning hours before tapering off. Then, some sunshine will be seen later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

There will be a mix of clouds with some sun Wednesday and temperatures will manage to crack 60 degrees in most spots. There will also be a shower in some spots. Thursday will be normal with high in the low 60s and clouds and sun.