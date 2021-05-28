Overnight Forecast Friday, May 28, 2021

CURWENSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) -- Coach Andy Evanko WAS Curwensville. If he wasn't at Riverside Stadium, (now Andy Evanko Stadium), he could be found at the school or at other sporting events as a volunteer all year long.

"He wore gold and black and white or grey to school everyday," says Andy's brother John. "If it said 'Curwensville Golden Tide' on it, he had it on."