Morning Forecast, Wednesday June 2, 2021

This morning will be cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Today there will be a variable cloudy sky with a few showers and thunderstorms. Winds on will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight we will have variable cloudiness with some showers. Our low temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday will be a rather cloudy day with showers and even a few thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could be on the strong side with downpours. You will want to stay up to date with the weather. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday night we will have some clouds around. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday there will be times of clouds and some sun. During the afternoon hours on Friday there will be a few pop up showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday there will be a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s. Temperatures Saturday night will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partially clear sky. Sunday we will be sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures on Sunday will be in mid to upper 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hours. Temperatures Sunday night will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the 60s. Tuesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday afternoon a pop up shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.