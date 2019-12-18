Morning Forecast, Wednesday December 18, 2019

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s with a rather cloudy sky. Today will be windy and chilly. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will be higher, making the air feel colder. Today there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine along with a few snow showers. Watch for snow squalls this afternoon. Remember in a snow squall that there will be quick bursts of snow, low visibility and slick road conditions. Squalls do not last long, but can create travel hazards. Temperatures will really plummet tonight. Our low temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens.

Thursday we will be partly to mostly sunny. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 20s. This is colder than average. Our average high temperatures this time in December are in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with high clouds. Winds on Friday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a partially clear sky. Saturday there will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will into the 20s. Sunday temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have times of clouds and sunshine.

Monday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. We will have a mostly to partly sunny day. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. There will be sunshine with a few clouds mixed it. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. Christmas Day it is not looking like a white Christmas. We will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s.