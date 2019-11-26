Morning Forecast, Tuesday November 26, 2019

This morning will be frosty with temperatures in the 30s and a mainly clear sky. Today temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. During the day today we will have a sunshine mixing with clouds. Tonight clouds will increase. Winds today there will be light winds from the southwest.

Wednesday a low-pressure system will move through. It will create tricky travel for some. Wednesday we will be cloudy with showers and at times a steadier rain. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower 50s. It will become windy as the day goes on and become strong. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest at fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts will be even stronger. Watch for branches down on the roadways as you travel. You may also want to secure objects down around your house outside so they don’t blow away. Wednesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Thanksgiving there will be variable cloudiness with a few flurries. Thanksgiving will be a colder day and blustery. Winds on Thanksgiving will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. We will have temperatures on Thanksgiving in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s. If you are shopping Thursday night into Friday morning, you will want to bundle up. At this point it does look dry, but it will be chilly. Friday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday our next system will arrive. Saturday clouds will increase and a chilly rain will develop. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Saturday the rain could mix in with some snow. Saturday winds will be from the southeast between three to five miles an hour. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s. Sunday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some snow showers mixed with showers. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday there will be more clouds compared to sun with some snow showers too. Temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. The rest of next week is going to be chilly with temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s.