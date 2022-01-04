Morning Forecast, Tuesday January 4, 2022

Wednesday will be breezy and slightly milder with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. These clouds are from an approaching cold front that could bring some sprinkles and flurries later Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Behind the front, Thursday will be a colder day with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s. The next disturbance looks like it will bring some snow or snow showers Thursday night into Friday. Right now it doesn’t look like it will be anything major but we will watch as time gets closer. Friday will be windy and cold with snow showers and temperatures holding in the 20s.

Saturday will be a seasonably chilly day despite a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be mid the lower to middle 30s. The next storm system will bring a wintry mix to the area Sunday. That mix will change to rain as temperatures on Sunday rise through the 30s to the lower 40s.

Behind that system, Monday will be windy and colder with snow showers. We’ll have a high in the lower to middle 30s but afternoon temperatures may fall into the 20s.